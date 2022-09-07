Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the coffee company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.
Starbucks Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.18. The stock had a trading volume of 647,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,204. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
