Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.18. The stock had a trading volume of 647,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,204. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

