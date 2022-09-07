Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Receives $8.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Starry Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Starry Group stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42. Starry Group has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Insider Activity at Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starry Group will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 907,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,567.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 293,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,133 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starry Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starry Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Starry Group Company Profile

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Featured Stories

