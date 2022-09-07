Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 5.4%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.87. 65,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,951,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.
Stem Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.33.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $30,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stem by 27.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,489 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Stem by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 875,871 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,580,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after acquiring an additional 848,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Featured Stories
