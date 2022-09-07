Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 7th (ADBE, APH, ARCT, ATRC, CIVB, EMKR, ETSY, FSLR, HXL, LTC)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 7th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.