Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 7th (ADBE, APH, ARCT, ATRC, CIVB, EMKR, ETSY, FSLR, HXL, LTC)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 7th:
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
