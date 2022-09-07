Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Asana Put Options (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 14,457 put options on the company. This is an increase of 171% compared to the average volume of 5,340 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 60,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,452. Asana has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

