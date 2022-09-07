StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $6.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Athersys Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -1.04. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.50). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 545.94% and a negative net margin of 779.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athersys will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Athersys by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 292,070 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading

