StockNews.com Downgrades Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Hold

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Entravision Communications Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 192,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $418.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.