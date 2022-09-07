StockNews.com Downgrades Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Hold

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 192,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $418.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 388,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

