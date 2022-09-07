StockNews.com Downgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSEX. TheStreet raised shares of Middlesex Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

