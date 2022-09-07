StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PLM stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

