Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Up 2.5%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 1,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Studio City International Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $181.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International comprises 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

