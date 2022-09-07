Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 1.4% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 195,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,663. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

