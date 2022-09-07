Swap (XWP) Market Cap Tops $97,091.07

Swap (XWP) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Swap has a total market cap of $97,091.07 and approximately $72.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00855442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015958 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 15,699,717 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.