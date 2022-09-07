Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.85 EPS.

Shares of SNPS traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.04. 915,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,682. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $401.73.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

