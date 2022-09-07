Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sysco Stock Up 1.2 %

SYY stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 44.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 72.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3,644.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.