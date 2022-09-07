Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

