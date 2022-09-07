Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 303 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 40,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.58. The stock had a trading volume of 92,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,077. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.