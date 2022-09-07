Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 555 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

ORCL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.05. 154,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

