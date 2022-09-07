Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.56. 15,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.