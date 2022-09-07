Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 55,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

