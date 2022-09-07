Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 3,063 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 252,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,445,232. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

