TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNX. Barrington Research reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.21. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,447. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $833,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 416.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.