Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 188.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

CRSR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,809. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.24). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $283.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

