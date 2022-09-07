Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $1.86 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,380 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. 7,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,743. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. Research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.