TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$34.50. 52,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 982,199 shares.The stock last traded at $22.01 and had previously closed at $22.17.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TU. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Get TELUS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in TELUS by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 100.94%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.