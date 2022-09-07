Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $194.00

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 194 ($2.34), with a volume of 12210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.40).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Ten Entertainment Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.34. The company has a market capitalization of £132.88 million and a P/E ratio of 3,340.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

Further Reading

