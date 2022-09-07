Terra Market Capitalization Achieves $243.18 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Terra has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $243.18 million and approximately $174.83 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007730 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00013088 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
- Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.
About Terra
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
