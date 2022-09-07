The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Price Performance
NYSE SZC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,447. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $50.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89.
Institutional Trading of The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC)
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.