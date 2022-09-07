The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Price Performance

NYSE SZC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,447. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $50.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89.

Institutional Trading of The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

(Get Rating)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.