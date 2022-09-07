The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

