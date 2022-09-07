The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $266.93 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00004685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,270,108 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

