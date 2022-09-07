TheVig Reaches Market Capitalization of $772,961.47 (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. TheVig has a total market capitalization of $772,961.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TheVig coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheVig Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. TheVig’s official website is vigor.ai.

Buying and Selling TheVig

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheVig should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TheVig using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

