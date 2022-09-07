THORChain 1-Day Volume Hits $55.84 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00009566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $601.98 million and $55.84 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

