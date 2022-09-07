Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Performance

THRN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $266.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on THRN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.