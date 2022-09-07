Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.
Thorne HealthTech Stock Performance
THRN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $266.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on THRN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech
Thorne HealthTech Company Profile
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thorne HealthTech (THRN)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.