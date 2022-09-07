TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Up 6.8%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.45. 5,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 721,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

TPI Composites Stock Up 9.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $701.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The company had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $28,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

