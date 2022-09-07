Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 351,882 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.23% of Trimble worth $41,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 59,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $95.22.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

