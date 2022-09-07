Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. 599,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,779. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.68. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

