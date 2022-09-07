TriumphX (TRIX) Price Tops $0.0010

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, TriumphX has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $174,604.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00134701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023298 BTC.

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

