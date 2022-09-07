Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.61

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 198725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

About Turquoise Hill Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 639,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 573,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.