Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Buys 977,250 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2,164.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977,250 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for 2.9% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Brunswick worth $82,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,212. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

