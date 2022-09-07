Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Purchases 611,350 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611,350 shares during the period. Magna International makes up 4.9% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $140,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Magna International by 50.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after buying an additional 121,529 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,380,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Magna International by 9,929.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.55.

Magna International stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.78. 63,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,713. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $90.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 79.65%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

