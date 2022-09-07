Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh makes up approximately 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.18. 5,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,211. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

