U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

