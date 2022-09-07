U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $12.92

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $12.45. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 3,284 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $946.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $2,834,265.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.