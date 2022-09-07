Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.11

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 294621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €42.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

