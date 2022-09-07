UBS Group Boosts Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €210.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($167.35) to €178.00 ($181.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

Deutsche Börse stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. 146,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,605. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

