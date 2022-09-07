UBS Group Boosts Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €210.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($167.35) to €178.00 ($181.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
Deutsche Börse stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. 146,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,605. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
