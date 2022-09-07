UBS Group Downgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Neutral

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE HMY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 147,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
