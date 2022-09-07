UBS Group Downgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Neutral

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE HMY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 147,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 213,092 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,201,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.