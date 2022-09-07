UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 336613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PATH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

