United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.76% of United States Commodity Index Fund worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 219,675 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 15,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USCI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $62.72.

