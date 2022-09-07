Uno Re Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Uno Re coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Uno Re has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $253,048.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uno Re has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,294.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00611242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00268258 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005555 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017971 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Uno Re Coin Profile

Uno Re is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

