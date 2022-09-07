Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) versus B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Financial Survey

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ur-Energy and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $20,000.00 15,584.17 -$22.94 million ($0.07) -20.00 B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.01 $420.07 million $0.37 9.03

This table compares Ur-Energy and B2Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ur-Energy and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy N/A -17.24% -9.37% B2Gold 21.21% 11.73% 9.81%

Summary

B2Gold beats Ur-Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

