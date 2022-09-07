Valor Token (VALOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $336,644.00

Valor Token (VALOR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a market cap of $5.99 million and $336,644.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,895.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00036024 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023288 BTC.

About Valor Token

VALOR is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.